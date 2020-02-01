Peoria Police officer gets credit for his act of compassion

PEORIA, Ill.– One Peoria police officer went above and beyond to help a resident in need Saturday.

Peoria resident Bob Kooy made a Facebook post giving a shout out to Peoria Police after an Officer did a safety check on one of his neighbors.

Kooy said that one of his neighbors had an injured leg and was out of food. After giving the help he could Kooy called the police to do a safety check.

After completing the safety check Officer Matt West returned 20 minutes later with a bag of supplies to help.

Peoria Police Shared Kooy post and gave credit to Officer Matt West for his act of compassion.