Peoria Police Officer shot in leg overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria Police Officer was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning near downtown Peoria.

Peoria Police say the officer was responding to a report of a large group fighting at the intersection of Adams and Green Street about 12:15 a.m. The officer reportedly heard gunfire and called it into the Emergency Information Center. Authorities say when he then tried to get out of his car, he was struck in the leg by a bullet. The officer was taken to the hospital and a department news release says he is in stable condition.

Peoria Police say there was no indication the officer attempted to return gunfire. His car may have also sustained damage.

Police another shooting victim from that scene was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Peoria Police are asking anyone with details about this shooting to call them at (309) 673-4521 or to call Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.