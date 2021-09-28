Peoria Police officers go door to door as a part of new ‘Walk and Talk’ initiative

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department started a new initiative to build relationships in the community on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s called a “Walk and Talk” event. Officers go door to door in an area, meeting the people who live there, and handing out fliers with a list of resources.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers including Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria went to Taft Homes and the area nearby the Stop and Save on Jefferson Avenue. Chief Echevarria said it’s a way to meet people under positive circumstances.

“I understand that there’s going to be people who are not going to come to the police department, who are not going to come to knock on our door,” said Echevarria. “So we’re going to come knock on theirs, and we are going to be neighborly. That’s what this is about. This is us being friendly neighbors, and at the end of the day we work for this community.”

He said the department serves the community, and he wants people to know officers are here for them. He hopes being a part of the community makes it safer, too.

Peoria Police were at the community vigil Monday night when two people were shot nearby. He said the department will continue to be at events and hopes people notice.

“It’s unfortunate that we have people who don’t have a value on life, and want to go out and commit violence, and this is another reason again that we want to be out in the community,” said Echevarria.

Echevarria believes Peoria is ready for a change, but said it’s going to be a joint effort. The Walk and Talk events continue on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m. across Peoria. The full list of locations is here: