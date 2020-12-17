Peoria Police officers to mentor kids, teaching the art of weight training

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program is developing that will connect Peoria Police Officers and kids at the gym.

Peoria’s Real Steel is a non-profit organization efforting to mentor and train teens and young adults.

Organization leaders are partnering with police officers to teach kids the art of weight training.

Giving them a safe place to exercise, learn proper nutrition and build mental strength.

This 12-week program will begin in January at Wink’s Iron Lot in Peoria.

If a child needs help these guys are willing to help, they’re out there they see them. They see the kids that may be teetering the line of they can go one way or another and if we can help them stay on track. I’ve been lifting for 30 years and it’s been a good outlet for me. Joe Winkler, Wink’s Iron Lot owner

Winkler is accepting donations on behalf of the gym to kick to start the program.