Man dead after hours-long standoff with Peoria Police

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was wanted by police is dead after a four-hour standoff in Peoria Tuesday.

Officers set up a command center at Caroline Street and Perry Avenue around noon. A man who was deemed wanted by police is barricaded in a home just right up the street.

Negotiators tried to make contact with Eckwood throughout the day, and say he threatened suicide over the phone. Just after 3:00 p.m., police say they heard a gunshot inside. When officers entered the home, they found the suspect, Dolmokio Eckwood Jr., dead.

Sunday, Police asked for the public’s help finding Eckwood, who was considered armed and dangerous.

This story will be updated.

