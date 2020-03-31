Man dead after hours-long standoff with Peoria Police

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was wanted by police is dead after a four-hour standoff in Peoria Tuesday.

Officers set up a command center at Caroline Street and Perry Avenue around noon. A man who was deemed wanted by police is barricaded in a home just right up the street.

Negotiators tried to make contact with Eckwood throughout the day, and say he threatened suicide over the phone. Just after 3:00 p.m., police say they heard a gunshot inside. When officers entered the home, they found the suspect, Dolmokio Eckwood Jr., dead.

Sunday, Police asked for the public’s help finding Eckwood, who was considered armed and dangerous.

