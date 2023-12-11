PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department and Mike Miller Hyundai in Peoria are collaborating to bring drivers a free anti-theft upgrade.

Nationally and locally, Hyundai cars have been targeted as easy car thefts due to a security flaw in the system.

From December 13th until December 20th, Mike Miller Hyundai will be offering free installation of the upgrade to eligible car owners.

Matt Briggs, Captain of Investigations at The Peoria Police Department, estimates roughly 14 cars are stolen per week in Peoria.

“Any of these vehicles that get stolen, we have to track down, locate, and try to get them back to owners, so this will just be one part in trying to solve our stolen car issue in the city,” said Briggs.

Derick Anderson with Mike Miller Hyundai said it’ll be a quick fix for those who need the update.

“Everything nowadays is based on computer systems, there is no ignition change itself, it is simply an update with the computer system. Drive on in, we’ll have three technicians set up on the drive. All you do is drive in, we check you in, they’ll do the update on the spot, the turn around time is around 20 to 25 minutes, and we’ll get you in and out,” said Anderson.

Even if you don’t drive a Hyundai, you too should always take measures to ensure the safety of your vehicle.

” Never leave your vehicle running unattended anywhere. Not in your driveway, not at the gas station, not in any public places, and obviously, this is that time of year when people like to warm their vehicles up. If the vehicle is locked, and you have the key fob and an automatic start that’s no problem, but if you go out to start your vehicle, leave your keys in your car, and want to unlock it with another key fob, someone will break that window and steal your car,” said Briggs.

Mike Miller Hyundai is located on Pioneer Parkway and is accepting walk-ins for the recall starting on Wednesday.