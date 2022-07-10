PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police Department offers recourses for those seeking spiritual guidance.

the department’s chaplain’s office is located on the first floor of the Peoria police department. Eight pastors, priests, and rabbis volunteer their services to those in need.

Whenever the city has homicide or something similarly traumatic, these individuals come to help the victims cope in whatever way they can.

Originally the ministry started in 2019 but due to the pandemic was limited on resources. Once chief Eric Echevarria saw the impact the service had on the community, he helped revive the program.

Head Chaplain Martin Johnson says providing this help to the community is his calling.

” We have a great team of seven other preachers, pastors that serve in a volunteer capacity so not a paid position. We all serve here because we feel we’re called here” said Johnson.

For more information on Pastor Johnson and the Peoria police department chaplains office visit their website.