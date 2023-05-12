PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A directed patrol detail was conducted by Peoria police on Thursday as part of its Anti-Violence Initiative 2023.

According to a Peoria police press release, approximately 42 vehicles were stopped, resulting in five citations, seven arrests, a weapon seized, and a vehicle impounded.

Details about one notable incident were included.

Officers observed a large group in the pavilion area near MLK Park. The group began to disperse as officers approached.

An adult male, 18-year-old Marqwuan Shipp began running from officers while holding his waist.

Officers were able to detain Shipp without incident and found a loaded handgun on his person.

Shipp has been arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a valid FOID card, and unlawful possession of a firearm under 21.

This detail utilized Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID), Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU), Illinois State Police (Troop 4) Zone 4 DCI, and ISP Air Operations. There was a total of 24 law enforcement officers participating in this detail.