Peoria police prepping for 4th of July weekend, looking to prevent potential violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria policing are preparing to enforce a safe 4th of July weekend.

Officers said the weekend is typically busy for two specific reasons.

“Illegal fireworks activity, along with some of the violent trends that we might see throughout the year because of the proximity of people to one another that may be a little bit increased,” Scott Cook, Captain with the Peoria Police Department, said.

Captain Cook said the department has plans in place for additional staffing over the weekend to mitigate potential issues with violence and DUIs.

“Operationally, some of the places that we might anticipate violence will see a little bit more police presence actually in advance for the weekend,” Cook said. “That’s one of the major things we’re looking at doing.”

He said this weekend will be one of the first large gatherings permitted this year since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and he’s asking for the community to try to keep the peace.

“I would just ask that everyone try to have a safe and enjoyable holiday,” Cook said. “Leave the guns at home, leave the violence not here. We just want everyone to have an enjoyable time with family and friends and celebrate our independence.”

Cook said the department will also be partnering with the Peoria Fire Department. East Peoria Police, state police, and other agencies to ensure a safe weekend. He said officers are asking for compliance and will be enforcing the law at every turn.