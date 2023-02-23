PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria patrol officers located three stolen vehicles driving at a high rate of speed near Wiswall and Laramie on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers later located one of the vehicles unoccupied, but left in drive and slowly rolling down the street before hitting a utility pole near Marquette and Westmoreland.

Officers later located another one of the stolen vehicles near the 2100 block of W. Marquette that was also unoccupied.

The third stolen vehicle remains unlocated.

This incident is under investigation. There is no suspect information.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.