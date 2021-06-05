Peoria Police release additional information on shooting at East Bluff Community Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have released additional information on the East Bluff Community Center shooting that occurred near Kansas St. and New York Ave. in Peoria Friday night.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, police officers reported hearing shots fired in the area at approximately 9:51 p.m., followed by several shot spotter alerts.

Preliminary information gathered by police at the scene indicated that a private party was being held at the community center at the time of the shooting.

A group of individuals was denied entry to the party after it reached capacity, one of the individuals in the group forced their way in and opened fire. An individual already in the building returned fire.

Available officers from around the city responded to the shooting and recovered evidence from inside and outside the community center.

No shooting victim has been identified at this time, and no suspect information has been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Peoria Police.

Anyone with information, including video of the incident, is encouraged to contact Peoria Police

at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.