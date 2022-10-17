PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released information for those planning on going Trick-or-Treating this year.
According to a press release, Trick-or-Treat hours in Peoria this year is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Recommended Halloween safety tips include:
• Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours.
• Never let your children trick-or-treat alone.
• All costumes should be made of light-colored, fireproof material.
• Children should always use sidewalks, not the street for walking.
• Adults should carry flashlights.
• Never eat Halloween treats until they have been examined.
Parents and guardians are also encouraged to refer to the current Ilinois Department Public of Health COVID-19 health and safety guidance for Halloween and fall activities