A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released information for those planning on going Trick-or-Treating this year.

According to a press release, Trick-or-Treat hours in Peoria this year is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Recommended Halloween safety tips include:

• Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours.

• Never let your children trick-or-treat alone.

• All costumes should be made of light-colored, fireproof material.

• Children should always use sidewalks, not the street for walking.

• Adults should carry flashlights.

• Never eat Halloween treats until they have been examined.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to refer to the current Ilinois Department Public of Health COVID-19 health and safety guidance for Halloween and fall activities