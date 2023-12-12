PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department shared a few more details related to a Monday shooting on N. Cooper Street near Fredonia Avenue, near Bradley University’s campus and Whittier Primary School.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers responded at approximately 6:36 p.m. and located a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Officers from the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Unit, Crime Scene Unit and K9 unit all responded to initiate the investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.