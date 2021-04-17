Peoria Police release more information about Friday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police released more information about a shooting that occurred in the area of Fayette and Madison Friday, April 16.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, police responded to the shooting around 10:02 p.m.

At the scene, police observed a large crowd of over 100 people in the street. Police learned that there were two female victims who were both suffered a gunshot wound to their foot.

The 15-year-old victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The 14-year-old victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Information officers gathered at the scene determined that 301 NE Madison was rented out for a juvenile’s birthday party with around 200 people in attendance.

The crowd became unruly forcing security at the party to push the crowd outside the venue when the fight broke out and shots were fired.

Dotson said this incident required every available officer in the city as well as outside jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Detective Politis at (309) 494-8365 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-4521.