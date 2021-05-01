Peoria Police release more information on Friday night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police released more information on a shooting that injured two around 9:08 p.m. Friday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, an officer was in the area of War Memorial Drive and University St. when they heard multiple gunshots.

Police found a male and female victim in a parked vehicle, located in a parking lot off W Glenn Ave.

Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and were transported by ambulance to local hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary information officers gathered indicated that the victims were involved in an altercation near University and Forest Hill that involved multiple vehicles.

Several of the vehicles left the scene and headed to Meadowbrooks, but one male suspect exited a vehicle and fired at the victim’s vehicle.

Police released several photos of the vehicle driven by the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.