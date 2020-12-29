Peoria Police release update on Weekend Fights at Northwoods Mall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to fights erupting at the Northwoods Mall Saturday.

According to Peoria Police, fights involving juveniles and adults were reported inside and outside the mall by Northwoods Mall Security around 5:42 p.m.

While police were breaking up fights on both the Sterling and War Memorial sides of the mall, more unruly individuals began to arrive at the mall.

Northwoods Mall temporarily closed to prevent the arguing groups from reentering the mall. When the crowd refused to disperse became aggressive to Peoria Officers, Police deployed pepper balls to clear the parking lot.

After reviewing video footage, police determined the incident started with 30 juveniles arguing and shoving, and less than 10 of them engaging in physical altercation.

Four juveniles were detained, and one was arrested. The arrested juvenile was released to his parent at the scene.

Only one minor injury was reported.