PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the weather slowly changes and more people are expected to be out and about, officers are working to prevent potential crime in the city.

Police are reminding the public of the city’s curfew rules pertaining to children.

Eric Echevarria, Peoria Police Chief, said many juveniles have recently, and are currently, engaged in negative activities, and he believes reinforcing the curfew ordinance will help cut down on those actions.

“Knowing where your children are and setting a curfew at home, will help reduce overall crimes

committed by juvenile offenders and decrease the number of juvenile victims of violent crimes,” Echevarria said in a statement.

He also said in addition to reducing crime, this is also a call for parents to take more responsibility and know where their children are and what they’re doing.

“We want families to just understand that we as a police department, I as the chief, don’t want to see another family have to bury a juvenile, have to bury a child because they were out late at night in the wrong location at the wrong time when there’s laws in place that say you shouldn’t be out there,” Echevarria said.

Below is the city’s curfew ordinance and hours currently in place:

12 and Under

All Evenings – between 9:00 pm – 6:00 am



13-16 Years Old

Sunday: 11:00 pm – 6:00 am

Monday: 11:00 pm – 6:00 am

Tuesday: 11:00 pm – 6:00 am

Wednesday: 11:00 pm – 6:00 am

Thursday: 11:00 pm – 6:00 am

Friday: 12:01am – 6:00 am

Saturday: 12:01am – 6:00 am



In addition to the City Curfew Ordinance, minors shall be held to the restrictions set forth by the

State of Illinois as specified for holding a Graduated Driver’s License:



16-17 Years Old (Including age 15 in the permit phase)



Nighttime Driving Restrictions:

Sunday – Thursday: 10:00 pm – 6:00 am

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 pm – 6:00 am



For the first 12 months of licensing, or until the driver turns 18, whichever occurs first, the

number of passengers is limited to one person under age 20, unless the passenger(s) is a sibling,

stepsibling, child, or stepchild of the driver. After this period, the number of passengers is

limited to one in the front seat and the number of safety belts in the back seat.

In terms of enforcement, Echevarria said police will give numerous warnings to juveniles caught breaking curfew before issuing any citations.

He said he does not want to issue any citations to any families unless they continue to break the curfew law. Echevarria said parents of those caught continuously breaking the law will receive citations that could be up to $250.