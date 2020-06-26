Peoria Police reminding the community what fireworks can be used

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to recent firework use Peoria Police has begun educating the public on which fireworks they can use.

The Peoria police have been distributing informational place cards around Peoria, letting community members know which fireworks they are allowed to use without breaking the City of Peoria’s fireworks Ordinance.

Approved Consumer fireworks that can be used include Cones including Showers of Sparks, Fountains, and Repeaters (also known as Cakes), Mines, Comets, Tubes, Shells, Fancy Florals and Parachutes

Unregulated novelty fireworks that are also allowed include snake or glow worm pellets; smoke devices; trick noisemakers known as “party poppers”, “booby traps”, “snappers”, “trick matches”, “cigarette loads”, and “auto burglar alarms”; sparklers; toy pistols, toy canes, toy guns, or other devices in which paper or plastic caps containing twenty-five hundredths grains or less of explosive compound are used, provided they are so constructed that the hand cannot come in contact with the

cap when in place for the explosion; toy pistol paper or plastic caps that contain less than twenty-hundredths grains of explosive mixtures.

Sparklers are also allowed, but discouraged due to the heat they produce.

Prohibited Consumer Fireworks include handheld fireworks, bottle rockets, firecrackers of any size or type, skyrockets, roman candles, chasers, buzz bombs, helicopters, missiles, planes, sky lanterns, pinwheels, any ground items other than those identified as Approved Consumer Fireworks.

Anyone found in violation of the cities firework ordinance can be subject to a $250 citation.

Recommended safety guidelines to follow when using fireworks include:

Choosing a level surface free of grass, weeds, or other combustible material for at least ten feet in all directions.

Keeping children and pets out of this discharge area, only responsible adults should handle or light fireworks.

Always keep a hose or bucket of water on hand.

Once the fireworks are spent, they should be placed into a bucket of water to soak overnight before placing them in the garbage.

