PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Wednesday that they will be hanging placards in neighborhoods around the city to remind residents about the city’s firework ordnance.
According to a Peoria Police press release, the placards are being distributed in response to several calls regarding illegal fireworks over the years.
Prohibited consumer fireworks include, but are not limited to:
- Handheld fireworks
- Bottle rockets
- Firecrackers of any size or type, skyrockets
- Roman candles
- Chasers
- Buzz bombs
- Helicopters
- Missiles
- Planes
- Sky lanterns
- Pin wheels,
- Any ground items other than those identified as approved consumer fireworks.
Approved consumer fireworks include and are limited to:
- Cones, including Showers of Sparks,
- Fountains and Repeaters (also known as Cakes)
- Mines
- Comets
- Tubes
- Shells
- Fancy Florals
- Parachutes
Unregulated fireworks that are also allowed include:
- Snake or glow worm pellets
- Smoke devices
- Trick noisemakers known as “party poppers”, “booby traps”, “snappers”, “trick matches”, “cigarette loads”, and “auto burglar alarms”
- Sparklers
- Toy pistols
- Toy canes
- Toy guns
- Other devices in which paper or plastic caps containing twenty-five hundredths grains or less of explosive compound are used, provided they are so constructed that the hand cannot come in contact with the cap when in place for the explosion
- Toy pistol paper or plastic caps that contain less than twenty-hundredths grains of explosive mixtures.
Sparklers are allowed, but are discouraged due to the heat they produce.
Anyone found in violation of the city’s fireworks ordinance is subject to a $250 fine.
Other safety guidelines to follow include:
- Choose a level surface free of grass, weeds, or other combustible material for at least ten feet in all directions.
- Keep children and pets out of this discharge area, only responsible adults should handle or light fireworks.
- Always keep a hose or bucket of water on hand.
- Once the fireworks are spent, they should be placed into a bucket of water to soak overnight before placing them in the garbage.