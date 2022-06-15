PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Wednesday that they will be hanging placards in neighborhoods around the city to remind residents about the city’s firework ordnance.

According to a Peoria Police press release, the placards are being distributed in response to several calls regarding illegal fireworks over the years.

Prohibited consumer fireworks include, but are not limited to:

Handheld fireworks

Bottle rockets

Firecrackers of any size or type, skyrockets

Roman candles

Chasers

Buzz bombs

Helicopters

Missiles

Planes

Sky lanterns

Pin wheels,

Any ground items other than those identified as approved consumer fireworks.

Approved consumer fireworks include and are limited to:

Cones, including Showers of Sparks,

Fountains and Repeaters (also known as Cakes)

Mines

Comets

Tubes

Shells

Fancy Florals

Parachutes

Unregulated fireworks that are also allowed include:

Snake or glow worm pellets

Smoke devices

Trick noisemakers known as “party poppers”, “booby traps”, “snappers”, “trick matches”, “cigarette loads”, and “auto burglar alarms”

Sparklers

Toy pistols

Toy canes

Toy guns

Other devices in which paper or plastic caps containing twenty-five hundredths grains or less of explosive compound are used, provided they are so constructed that the hand cannot come in contact with the cap when in place for the explosion

Toy pistol paper or plastic caps that contain less than twenty-hundredths grains of explosive mixtures.

Sparklers are allowed, but are discouraged due to the heat they produce.

Anyone found in violation of the city’s fireworks ordinance is subject to a $250 fine.

Other safety guidelines to follow include: