PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 49-year-old man told Peoria police he was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon while walking to a gas station in Central Peoria.

The victim said he was going to the Circle K in the 2400 block of North University Street and was on Elmwood, which is about a block west of University, when he was approached by another person.

That person, who was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The victim handed over $300 cash and then assailant then ran off.

No one was injured and police have made no arrests as of Monday.