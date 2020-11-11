Peoria Police requesting public’s help in identifying two individuals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Photos have been released of two subjects wanted by the Peoria Police Department. The public’s help is being requested in identifying the two individuals.

Photos of the suspects can be viewed below:

The two are wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on Monday, Oct. 12, in the area of Forrest Hill and Gale with two vehicles engaged in gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or information pertaining to the identity of the individuals in the photos, is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

