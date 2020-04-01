Peoria Police respond to a victim shot in the leg

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at the 300 block of East Virginia Avenue.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson confirms that Police arrived at the scene around 2:43 a.m. Wednesday. police were responding to a reported home invasion and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

