Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Chapel Place, Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an armed robbery near Chapel Place and Lawndale Avenue at approximately 5:42 p.m. Friday.

According to Peoria Police, a man wearing a puffy coat and armed with a handgun approached a couple outside their home and demanded that they empty their pockets.

The suspect then demanded that they go inside their garages and told the woman to empty her purse. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported at this time.

This case is being investigated by Peoria Police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.