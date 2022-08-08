PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley.

The victim told police he was approached by two armed men who took personal items from the victim and fled. The victim was not injured.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.