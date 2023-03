PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to a body that was found in the Illinois River near the Peoria RiverPlex Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, the body was noticed by a person walking on the bike trail, who called 911.

The Peoria Fire Department is currently working to retrieve the body from the water.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.