PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident at McDonald’s on University Street Friday.

According to Peoria Police Lt. Michael Bolan, officers were initially responding to a hit-and-run near Walgreens on University Street. Officers observed a red pickup truck that refused to stop and crashed near Mcdonald’s.

More police were called to the scene when the driver resisted arrest. The driver was arrested for hit-and-run, DUI, and resisting arrest.

The driver was sent to the hospital due to admitted narcotics use.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.