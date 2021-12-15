Peoria Police respond to fights at Richwoods High School Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to Richwoods High School Wednesday morning for a report of fights breaking out.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed multiple fights did occur at the building, but none of them involved weapons.

Thomas Bruch, Director of Public Relations and Community Engagement at Peoria Public Schools, said the situation was deescalated quickly and the police were only called as a precaution.

One fight took place in a bathroom and a separate argument took place at lunch, which included some shoving, he said. The incidents were unrelated to each other.

No arrests were made and everything was under control in a matter of minutes, Bruch said.