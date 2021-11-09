Peoria Police respond to hit-and-run involving a child on a bicycle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a child on a bicycle near North East Glen Oak and North East Starr Terrace Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police, police responded to the incident around 7:13 p.m.

The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No information is available on the vehicle that struck the child. Peoria Police are investigating this incident.

Peoria Police traffic unit, Peoria Fire, and AMT all responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.