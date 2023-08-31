PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people have been shot, one critically, early Thursday morning less than 12 hours and about a block from where a mass shooting sent six to the hospital.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said he had little information regarding the shooting other than it involved two men — he didn’t know their ages — and that it occurred outside a house in the 2100 block of West Antoinette Street. That’s near the intersection of Madison Park Terrace.

People milled about outside the line of police crime scene tape. All knew there was a shooting. And while none wanted to go on camera, many expressed frustration with the recent spate of shooting that has sent eight people to the hospital in three days.

Officers were called the area at about 9 a.m. after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated 25 rounds were fired. When they arrived, they found the men outside.

Echevarria said he didn’t have a condition update on the victims from last night’s shooting in the 2200 block of West Marquette Street. That incident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. There, a hail of 29 rounds resulted in five people being shot. Another person was also sent to the hospital with lacerations.

The chief said his officers were working hard to get any information regarding both incidents. There were no arrests for either the Wednesday night shooting or the Thursday morning shooting. Echevarria urged people to call police if they had any information on a possible suspect.

It wasn’t known if the two incidents were linked.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.