PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A mid-afternoon shooting sent a Peoria man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Capt. Erin Barisch of the Peoria Police Department said officers were called to the 3900 block of North Columbus Avenue on Tuesday after a person called 911 to report a shooting. All parties were on the scene when officers arrived shortly after 1:45 p.m.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital while another man was being questioned by detectives. As of 3:30 p.m., no arrests had been made, Barisch said.

Columbus Avenue is located a few blocks east of the intersection of Prospect Road and War Memorial Drive. It’s on the edge of the city as it almost touches Peoria Heights.

Questions regarding where the shooting took place, a possible motive and any charges were not answered as Barisch said it was still very early in the investigation. More information, he said, would be coming at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.