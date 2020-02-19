Peoria police respond to Metro PCS armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery case at a Metro PCS location.

The PPD responded to the Metro PCS at 2519 W Reservoir at approximately 4:54 p.m. Tuesday. Officers gathered information that indicated a suspect entered the business and pretended to browse the selection of phones.

Once the other customers left the store, the suspect stated he was there to rob the business and implied he had a weapon. The suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said he was described as a black man wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a surgical mask.

No injuries were reported.

Those with information or residential camera footage they think can help the investigation are encouraged to contact the PPD at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.