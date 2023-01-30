PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday.

According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m.

At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place. A man approached the victim with a handgun and took personal items from her, and fled on foot. The victim was not injured.

At 5:30 p.m. a juvenile male was robbed at gunpoint near Marquette Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The victim was approached by three male suspects. One produced a handgun and took some of the victim’s personal items, then fled on foot. The victim was not injured.

At the 9:05 p.m. incident, a man and his family were approached by three suspects as they were arriving home near McClure Avenue and Linn Street. One of the suspects was armed and they demanded the family exit the vehicle. The suspects drove away in the stolen vehicle. No one was injured.

All three of these incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.