Peoria police respond to report of exorcism

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Police Department responded to a report of a man claiming an exorcism was performed in his house.

On Monday, police went to a home on N Farmington Road. Upon arrival, a man said two people were in his home, and that an exorcism was performed two days before that.

A police officer talked with a neighbor who said the man was “acting extremely odd” and he was talking about “demons being inside his residence.”

The officer eventually saw the man in the back of his house, holding a machete. He put it down when asked and then took the cop to his basement. According to police reports, the officer believed the man was hallucinating and “possibly smoked some type of spice or k2.”

Emergency services arrived and crews also believed the man was suffering from a drug-induced state, causing him to hallucinate. Before the man was transported to a local hospital, the officer searched him for any weapons and found a small white pill in his pocket, which was identified as oxycodone.

The officer searched the house to see if anyone else was inside, and located a potpourri bag. He said it appeared the man may have been smoking the potpourri.