PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of Northmoor and Hamilton Road Tuesday.

According to Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police arrived at the scene at approximately 4:42 p.m.

There was one occupant in the vehicle who suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.