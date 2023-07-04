PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to several calls throughout the day and evening Monday.

According to a press release, there were nine major incidents that occurred on Independence Day eve and early Tuesday morning.

At 1:46 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Green Street on report of a multiple-vehicle accident. One of the vehicles was a stolen vehicle that had broadsided a semi-trailer on Adams near Bryan. The stolen vehicle continued to drive at a high speed until it turned onto Green Street, where it struck a parked car on the right side of the road and then another car on the left side of the road.

The 18-year-old who was driving the stolen car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old passenger fled on foot but was apprehended and transported to the juvenile detention center.

At 2:23 p.m., police saw a stolen vehicle located on MacArthur and McBean. The vehicle fled and was located after it wrecked into the fence of a residence. There were female suspects that fled on foot and two of them were apprehended.

At 6:21 p.m., officers made consensual contact with a suspicious person. After investigation, the person had a handgun located in their waistband. The person tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended.

At 6:36 p.m., police made saw a juvenile who was identified as being in a stolen car just minutes prior. Officers detained the male and located a stolen handgun with an extended magazine on his person. Officers then made contact with another male and found that he had a handgun and cannabis on him. Both males were apprehended.

At 9:35 p.m., police tried to make contact with a male that was acting suspiciously. As officers approached him, he fled on foot. He was later found and apprehended. According to witnesses in the crowd, they reported seeing the male with a firearm earlier that evening.

At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle accident. The car had stuck a utility pole with two occupants inside. They were both transported to a local hospital and one of them remains in critical condition.

These incidents were prior to the stabbing and shootings that occurred later that evening and early Tuesday morning.