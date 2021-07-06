UPDATE: One juvenile injured at shooting near Frye and Wisconsin Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) (UPDATE: 10:15) — Peoria Police responded to a shooting near E. Frye Ave. and Wisconsin Ave. Tuesday night.

According to Peoria Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Amy Dotson, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a wounded juvenile who suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at (309) 673-4521.

This story will be updated when more information is available.