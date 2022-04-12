UPDATE (9:41 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, one man and one woman were shot at Hedgehill Apartments Tuesday.

Echevarria said both were taken to the hospital, the woman was in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time, and no suspect information is available at this time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were shot on West Hedgehill Ln, near Hedgehill Apartments in Peoria.

According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, one person is with non-critical injuries and the other has more serious injuries.

Officers were seen searching the parking lot and going door to door. There is currently no suspect information, and the condition of the victims are unknown.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.