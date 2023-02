PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Shot Spotter alert for 15 rounds fired led Peoria police to the 800 block of W Gift on Friday.

No one was shot or injured according to a Peoria police press release.

A window of a home was shot out.

A gas meter may have been hit by gunfire because the smell of gas was detected. Ameren has been notified.

No arrests were made and the incident is under investigation.

