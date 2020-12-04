Peoria Police respond to two incidents on Monroe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A confusing crime scene near downtown Peoria as police investigate a shooting and a child hit by a car.

According to Officer Amy Dotson, Just after 8 p.m. police rushed to northeast Monroe and Lavaille street after reports of an argument that escalated to gunfire.

Officers say they found a man shot in the head at the scene. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Peoria police say while they were investigating the shooting another call came in reporting a young child hit by a car. Just four blocks away on northeast Monroe near Evans.

Dotson said the child was also sent to the hospital with serious injuries tonight. Officers are still investigating both scenes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

