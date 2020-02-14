Peoria Police responds to CEFCU robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to a reported robbery at a CEFCU location on Friday afternoon.

The suspect reportedly entered the business at 221 Fulton St, handed the teller a note, and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The PPD described the suspect as a black man under the age of 30, approximately 6’4″, 190-200 lbs, and his hair worn in long dreads. He was wearing a dark-colored beanie type hat, black pants, black jacket with a small gold logo on the front with a black shirt underneath, grey backpack and white shoes.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information or camera footage that may help the investigation is encouraged to contact the police at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.