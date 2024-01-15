PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Peoria at approximately 5:04 p.m.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, a male died as a result of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene after Advanced Medical Transport and Peoria Fire Department performed life saving measures.

The coroner is working to get him identified to locate and notify his family. He will release the manner and cause of death at a later time.

Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Any information regarding the incident can be forwarded to Detective Miller at (309) 494-8397, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.