Peoria police reveal what led to Sunday morning double homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released what they believe led to the double shooting at an apartment building on Crestwood early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Josiah Hanson left the apartment he was staying in to get an item from his car parked in the apartment complex’s lot. While he was searching his trunk, he was approached by Rashad Williams who had just been dropped off and was walking to a location in the area.

Willians and Hanson both fired guns at each other and ran in opposite directions. As a result of their wounds, each collapsed. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hanson was later found inside the apartment and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. While receiving medical treatment he provided specific details about who shot him, which was consistent with Williams.

Multiple bullet casings were recovered and forensic analysis confirmed the guns found on scene were the weapons discharged.

The PPD said it does not appear the pair knew each other or had any previous contact.

Anyone with formation regarding this incident, including residential/business camera

coverage that may be important to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police

Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.