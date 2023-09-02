PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department surprised the students of Manual High School with a pizza party Friday.

The pizza party was for students who showed up to school after several shootings affected the area over the last week.

Police Chief Eric Echevarria stated Friday in a video on Facebook that regardless of circulating social media threats the “schools were some of the safest places for our kids to be at.”

“There have also been numerous social media posts about threats to our schools,” Echevarria said. “I want to reassure you that we have investigated these threats, and at this point, none of the threats that we have seen are credible.”

In the Facebook post by the Peoria Police Department Saturday, it appeared that Echevarria and some Peoria officers served pizza to students and spoke to them in the gymnasium.

As officers joined the chief, they played basketball and helped him serve the pizza.

“Peoria police rewarded the students for coming to school and putting education first,” the Peoria Police Department’s Facebook post stated.

Only about 100 students, which is one-sixth of the total student body, showed up to school at Manual High on Friday.