PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department introduced “Know More, No More”, a new crime data campaign intended to inform the community, build transparency and reduce crime.

The online dashboard allows the user to search for crimes in the city using real-time data and heat maps.

“It’s meant to bridge the gap and join the community with the Peoria Police Department,” said Jacob Moushon, crime and management analyst at Peoria Police Department.

Mary Peterson, community relations crime prevention manager at Peoria Police Department, said it’s a way for the community to get data straight from the source.

“What were hoping to accomplish with “No More”, is that as the community knows more in real time about what is going on and they’re getting the information from the police department, instead of online, on Facebook,” she said.

Moushon said the dashboard is user friendly and anonymous. He said the whole point is to get community members to become part of the solution. The long term goals are improved relationships with the community, reduction in crime and community engagement.

“So the goal is to really educate and get people to take responsibility for what’s going on, a call to action,” he said.

“They’re actually getting the information in real time, sharing that information with the community in hopes that they will then get involved,” added Peterson.

The data points include the offense, date, location, gender, race and age. It does not contain any personal information like names. The data can be exported, which is useful for nonprofit organizations, especially grant writers, Mouchon said.

“It’s also meant for people who want to do the deep dive and the dig, really looking at the numbers,” he said.

Second District City Councilman Chuck Grayeb said the police are doing enough, but the court system needs to hand out stronger punishments to serve as a deterrent.

“I don’t think the problem lies with the police department. The problem lies with what happens to the criminals after they get caught, how long they get sent to jail…So yes, information, great but what are we going to do with that information? What are we going to do with the people who are continually creating problems in our city?” he said.

Calling it “a fusion center of information,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said the dashboard is part of the police department’s continued commitment to building stronger relationships with the community.

“We believe we need to be as transparent as possible so we can continue to build trust and legitimacy…We are pushing information out. What you do with the information, that’s the question,” he said.

More than 700 people have accessed the crime data dashboard, according to Echevarria.

Some people have reported issues accessing the dashboard, such as being prompted to provide login information. That is a glitch to be fixed, Moushon said. The entire experience is intended to be anonymous.

Mouchon said the data is updated three times a day, but will become more automatic over time.

In addition to crime data, the website also has tabs for police transparency and community engagement, each with a survey link for feedback from community members. It also showcases upcoming events and activities hosted by the Peoria Police Department.