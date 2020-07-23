Peoria Police say crash killed bicyclist at intersection of Knoxville and Forrest Hill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early afternoon crash Thursday in Peoria claimed the life of a bicyclist.

Peoria Police said in a press release a 60-year-old male was pronounced dead at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center not long after the crash near the intersection of Knoxville and Forrest Hill.

The accident was reported at 12:41 p.m. Thursday. Police said the male was on a bicycle that went through a green light, travelling westbound on Forrest Hill, when a truck northbound on Knoxville went through a red light and struck the bicyclist.

Names of the bicyclist and the truck driver were not released Thursday afternoon. Police said the truck driver was cited for disregarding a traffic control device, but that an investigation continued.

The area of the crash was closed to traffic for longer than a half-hour while the accident scene was cleaned up and police investigated.

