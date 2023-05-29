PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The six people who were shot late Saturday and early Sunday morning remain in stable condition, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, said officers were called to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center shortly before 1:15 a.m. Sunday after four people showed up to the emergency department with gunshot wounds.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a graze wound to his right arm; an 18-year-old man who was shot in the leg, hip and cheek; another 22-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the arm and chest and an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the knee.

All are in stable condition but the person who was shot in the arm and chest was listed as being in stable but critical condition, Roth said.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the four victims had been shot or what lead up to the shooting. Roth said the matter remains under investigation.

Prior to that, Peoria police officers were called to the rear parking lot at Peoria High School where several cars had gathered. When officers arrived, many fled the area. While there, officers learned that shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle near the intersection of War Memorial Day and Knoxville Avenue, Roth said.

While officers were at the scene, two victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy arrived at St. Francis. The younger teen was shot in the foot while the older teen was shot in the local abdomen. Both are listed in stable condition. Roth said.

Roth said those two boys were shot at Grandview Park, and said no arrests have been made. The case is in under investigation.