Peoria police say they’ll be out patrolling on Super Bowl Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – While many may be out preparing to party for Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Peoria Police Department said they’ll also be out making everyone is safe.

Officers said they tend to see more people going out to drink on Super Bowl Sunday.

They said with recreational marijuana also being legal in Illinois, there may be more slightly more people out under the influence of not only alcohol but marijuana as well.

Amy Dotson, a public information officer with the Peoria Police Department, said police will be out patrolling throughout the city, making sure everyone is safe and no drives under the influence.

“We partner with IDOT so they’ll be different things that we’ll be doing,” Dotson said. “There will be officers out on the lookout for impaired drivers because the ultimate priority for us is to keep the roadways safe.”

Dotson also reminded drivers to wear their seatbelts, not to use their phones or any substances (alcohol or marijuana) while behind the wheel.

She also said if you do become intoxicated, make sure you have a designated driver or call an Uber.