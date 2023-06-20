PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Less than a day after Peoria’s top cop issued a stern warning that gun violence this summer wouldn’t be tolerated, several people were shot last week, one fatally.

From Friday night to Monday, at least three people were shot. One died and one suffered “serious injuries which police have termed as “life-threatening.”

Semone Roth, a departmental spokeswoman, said there were no updates to the cases and the matters remain under investigation.

On Friday, Peoria police chief Eric Echevarria announced new measures to combat violence in Downtown Peoria. The news came after several incidents including one two weeks ago where dozens of gunshots were recorded by the city’s ShotSpotter system.

The chief said such actions would not be tolerated.

“They’re going to be out here early and into the early morning hours… If you decide to violate the law, we’re going to cite, we’re going to arrest on any possible charge we can,” he said.

There has been a rash of shootings lately and already, the city has seen nine homicides with the last one coming this past weekend.

Killed was 15-year-old Emarion L. Carpenter early Sunday morning. Another minor was found in the area of Frank Campbell Community Center with a gunshot wound to the hand. He survived,

Carpenter was found near the intersection of Southwest St. Martin Drive and Warner Lane in the RiverWest apartments.

Police responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the area of McBean and Merriman streets for a ShotSpotter alert that indicated 12 rounds had been fired. Not long after, additional alerts came for another 12 rounds and then four rounds near the community center.

At his news conference, the chief said the number of shootings this year was higher, 38, than last year’s 30. Even the number of shots fired was higher. Last year, police recorded 2,335 shots fired. This year, that number rose to 2,450, an increase of 5%.

Homicides are tracked at the same rate. At this time last year, the city had nine.

