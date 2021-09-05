Peoria Police search for driver in Saturday night street racing crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police said street racing led to a crash Saturday night on Sterling Avenue.

It happened near West Reservoir Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Police said a black sedan was racing another car, possibly a white sedan heading north on Sterling. That’s when a third car was hit by the black sedan. Three people inside the car were brought to the hospital. One victim has life-threatening injuries.

Peoria Police said the driver of this possible white sedan was involved in a street racing crash on Saturday night.

Police said the driver of the black sedan is 31-year-old Darien Davis. He was arrested for reckless driving, street racing, not wearing a seatbelt, and failure to reduce speed.

Police said the driver of the white sedan left the area. If you have any information about the driver of the car, call Peoria Police at 309-494-8487.