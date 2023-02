PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police are requesting public assistance with locating a missing person.

47-year-old Mario Lopez was last seen Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of W Montana St.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’11” tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Lopez, please call the Peoria Police Dept. immediately at (309) 673-4521.